National Bankshares Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$74.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price target on Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. ATB Capital raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.78.

Shares of CPX opened at C$59.62 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$41.87 and a 1 year high of C$73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.71. The stock has a market cap of C$9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power’s natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production.

