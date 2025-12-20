ASML’s (ASML) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,171.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML
ASML Stock Performance
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue ASML’s market dominance and high barriers to entry remain intact, helping defend pricing and long-term margins. ASML’s Market Dominance Remains Unshaken by Workaround Attempts
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg profiles ASML’s rising public role and geopolitical importance, which can strengthen its negotiating position with customers and governments. Europe’s Indispensable Chipmaking Company Finds Its Voice
- Positive Sentiment: Intel installed the industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV tool (ASML Twinscan EXE:5200B), signaling early customer adoption of ASML’s highest-end systems — a direct revenue and backlog catalyst if others follow. Intel installs industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV lithography tool
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis notes that greater EUV adoption in logic and DRAM should lift ASML’s ASPs and services mix over time, supporting margins. Will EUV Adoption in Logic and DRAM Lift ASML’s Margins Over Time?
- Positive Sentiment: ASML shares recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting investor optimism about demand and durable competitive advantages. ASML (ASML) Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays issued a “Neutral” rating — a reminder that some sell-side views expect more moderation in shares despite the long-term story. ASML Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor search interest signals attention but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search ASML
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports claim Chinese teams have reverse-engineered or built prototype EUV/EUV-like machines and upgraded older ASML tools to boost AI-chip production — a direct threat to ASML’s long-term exclusivity and to export-control effectiveness. China reverse-engineers the most advanced chip-making machine
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage details Chinese workarounds — upgrading legacy ASML kits and using ex-ASML engineers to create domestic prototypes — which could reduce future demand for ASML systems in that market and pressure geopolitical tensions. China upgrades ASML kit to get around US controls
- Negative Sentiment: Financial Times and other outlets report China boosting AI-chip output by retrofitting older ASML machines — a nearer-term challenge to ASML’s addressable market in China. China boosts AI chip output by upgrading older ASML machines
- Negative Sentiment: Deep dives describe a secret “Manhattan Project” effort in China to build EUV-capable systems, and multiple outlets cite prototypes assembled by former ASML employees — a structural IP and geopolitical risk. Inside China’s ‘Manhattan Project’: China Moves Closer to Chip Self-Reliance
- Negative Sentiment: Further reporting on prototypes and ex-ASML engineers highlights enforcement and export-control limits, raising uncertainty about ASML’s China exposure over time. China reportedly has a prototype EUV machine built by ex-ASML employees
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.