ASML’s (ASML) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,171.83.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,055.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.87. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,046.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.