Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AutoZone stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,391.42 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,162.00 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,774.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,883.21.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,650.00 price target (down from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,317.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,413.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,788. The trade was a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

