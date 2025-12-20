Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Everest Group stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Everest Group stock opened at $331.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $373.23.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,300,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,514,000 after acquiring an additional 172,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 999,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

