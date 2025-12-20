Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.36. 158,799,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,002,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.79, for a total transaction of $1,217,412.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 307,237 shares in the company, valued at $100,709,216.23. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,577 shares of company stock valued at $311,694,744. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.33.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

