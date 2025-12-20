Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.77 and last traded at $37.65. 11,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 27,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6091 per share. This represents a yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 147.68%.

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) is an integrated water utility company based in Coventry, United Kingdom, specializing in the provision of water supply and wastewater treatment services. As one of the principal regulated water and sewerage companies in England and Wales, it delivers clean drinking water to households and businesses, manages sewer networks, operates sewage treatment works, and maintains extensive water infrastructure across its service regions. Its operations are governed by regulatory frameworks that aim to ensure high standards of water quality, environmental protection, and customer service.

The company traces its origins to the privatization of the regional water authorities in England and Wales in 1989.

