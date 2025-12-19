Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $294.70 and last traded at $292.4260, with a volume of 998737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.53. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,880 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,532,000 after purchasing an additional 729,295 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

