New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.26. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $9.1660, with a volume of 350,873 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $929.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

