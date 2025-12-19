Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,563,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 372,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 521,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. B. Riley downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

