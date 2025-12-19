Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Synopsys stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2%

SNPS traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,090. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.13.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

