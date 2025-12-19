Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.70. 2,817,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,055. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $516.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,147,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

