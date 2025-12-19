Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.07. Denso shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 2,309 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Denso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Denso Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. Analysts predict that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denso Company Profile

Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

