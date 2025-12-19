GateToken Hits Market Capitalization of $802.84 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. GateToken has a total market cap of $802.84 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $10.00 or 0.00011322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000106 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 117,344,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,287,976 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

