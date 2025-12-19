Status (SNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.07 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $64.88 million and $7.07 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,520,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,520,147.03276361 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

