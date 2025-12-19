American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Insider Scott Jolcover Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Jolcover sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,125.12. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. American Battery Technology Company has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $489.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -1.42.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative net margin of 902.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABAT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, American Battery Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABAT. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Revere Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Battery Technology by 5,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

