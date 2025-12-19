Insider Selling: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Sells 53,957 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) Director Carlyn Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $63,129.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,203 shares in the company, valued at $309,117.51. This represents a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 34.69%.The firm had revenue of $367.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,073 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,560,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 130,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 155,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

