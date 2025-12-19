Insider Selling: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Sells 53,957 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) Director Carlyn Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $63,129.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,203 shares in the company, valued at $309,117.51. This represents a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 34.69%.The firm had revenue of $367.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,073 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,560,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 130,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 155,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
