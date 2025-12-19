Rep. Julie Johnson Sells RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

RTX stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,518,000 after buying an additional 3,575,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.71.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

