Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.49 and last traded at $167.50. 20,947,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 15,175,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.80.

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $320.25.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,219 and have sold 43,177 shares valued at $13,564,266. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,967,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Strategy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

