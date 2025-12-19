Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Xcel Energy stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 11/13/2025.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,778. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 326,513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 91.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

