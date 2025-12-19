CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CME Group stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CME Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

CME Group Stock Down 2.8%

CME Group stock traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.03. 2,109,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,252. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.99. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $264.00 to $263.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,307,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,539,618,000 after purchasing an additional 130,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $1,571,447,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.