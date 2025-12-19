Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Up 10% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 210. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Currys traded as high as GBX 146 and last traded at GBX 139.26. Approximately 565,698,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,247% from the average daily volume of 8,913,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.55.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

Currys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

