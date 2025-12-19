Reviewing Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -197.68% -63.05% Longeveron -1,485.25% -138.44% -108.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senti Biosciences and Longeveron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 1 0 4 1 2.83 Longeveron 1 0 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Longeveron has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,079.25%. Given Longeveron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Longeveron is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Longeveron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Longeveron”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 12.02 -$52.79 million ($3.33) -0.35 Longeveron $2.39 million 4.92 -$15.97 million ($1.06) -0.52

Longeveron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senti Biosciences. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Longeveron on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 1/2, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer’s disease, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Longeveron Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

