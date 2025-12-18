FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.800-19.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from FedEx’s conference call:

FedEx delivered a strong Q2 with 7% revenue growth and adjusted EPS up 19%, and management raised FY?26 adjusted EPS guidance to $17.80–$19.00 , citing yield strength and margin expansion.

FedEx delivered a strong Q2 with and adjusted EPS up 19%, and management raised FY?26 adjusted EPS guidance to , citing yield strength and margin expansion. The unexpected MD?11 grounding cut about 4% of global cargo capacity pre?mitigation and pressured Q2 adjusted operating income (~$25M), with substantially higher incremental costs expected in Q3 and aircraft return targeted in Q4.

The unexpected cut about 4% of global cargo capacity pre?mitigation and pressured Q2 adjusted operating income (~$25M), with substantially higher incremental costs expected in Q3 and aircraft return targeted in Q4. FedEx Freight remains pressured by lower shipments — Q2 adjusted operating income fell and management now expects FY?26 Freight revenue to be roughly flat to slightly down, with a ~<$300M hit to adjusted operating income (including separation-related costs).

FedEx Freight remains pressured by lower shipments — Q2 adjusted operating income fell and management now expects FY?26 Freight revenue to be roughly flat to slightly down, with a ~<$300M hit to adjusted operating income (including separation-related costs). The planned spin?off of FedEx Freight is on track for June 1, 2026 (Form 10 to be public in January), new Freight leadership in place, and FedEx expects the separation to unlock value while retaining up to 19.9% of shares temporarily.

The planned is on track for June 1, 2026 (Form 10 to be public in January), new Freight leadership in place, and FedEx expects the separation to unlock value while retaining up to 19.9% of shares temporarily. Management highlighted tangible progress on transformation and digital monetization — ~24% of volume runs through Network 2.0 optimized sites, they remain on track for ~$1B in transformation savings, launched a global AI program, and announced a Logistics Intelligence collaboration with ServiceNow.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.62. 3,963,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average is $240.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

