Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.1820, with a volume of 51915054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

In other news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,909 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

