Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 17,235 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF $AFLG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AFLG stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $436.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.