Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $12.22 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $421,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

