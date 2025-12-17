Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 3,031,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

