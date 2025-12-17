Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -341.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.34). Aperam had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

