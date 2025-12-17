Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,168.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,168,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 138,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 691,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 7.0%

HLX opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $968.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.