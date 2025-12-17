Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,526,000 after acquiring an additional 957,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after purchasing an additional 430,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,349,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 688,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 261,781 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.71.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

