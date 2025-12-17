Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Radware in a research report on Tuesday.

RDWR stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Radware by 1.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 46,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Radware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 88,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Radware by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

