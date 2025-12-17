Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s Why

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.55 and last traded at GBX 8.55. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 53,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.

Autins Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47.

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autins Group had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

