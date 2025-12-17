William Jacob Savage Sells 13,093 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 13,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $1,194,343.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,536.44. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRON stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. 639,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,679. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $5,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price objective on Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

