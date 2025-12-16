nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This is a 5.0% increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 196,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,140. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

