Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 234.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 155,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

