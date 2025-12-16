Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 5,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

