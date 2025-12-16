BP p.l.c. ADRhedged Declares Special Dividend of $0.94 (NYSEARCA:BPH)

BP p.l.c. ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:BPH – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.9367 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

BP p.l.c. ADRhedged Price Performance

Shares of BPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. BP p.l.c. ADRhedged has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

