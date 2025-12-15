Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) COO Sells $242,880.00 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,843.20. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:BETR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 610,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $622.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Better Home & Finance by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
