Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Alan Henricks Sells 1,894 Shares

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) Director Alan Henricks sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $12,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $5.96. 264,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Workhorse Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.40) by $0.72. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 606.64% and a negative return on equity of 232.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

