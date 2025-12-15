Daniel Ackerman Sells 15,000 Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.20. 582,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $170.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $21,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 62.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

