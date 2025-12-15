Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells 4,500 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,455.52. This trade represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $17.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $559.52. 2,926,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Tobam boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.