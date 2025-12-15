Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.3475, but opened at $9.8325. Kunlun Energy shares last traded at $9.8325, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLYCY

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

About Kunlun Energy

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.