Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2025

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.3475, but opened at $9.8325. Kunlun Energy shares last traded at $9.8325, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

