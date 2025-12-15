Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.3475, but opened at $9.8325. Kunlun Energy shares last traded at $9.8325, with a volume of 122 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
