Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$72.24 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$65.95 and a 1 year high of C$82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$72.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

