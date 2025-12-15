Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) vs. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Head-To-Head Review

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Procore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 39.73% 30.28% 20.58% Procore Technologies -9.84% -6.18% -3.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $7.00 billion 22.45 $2.85 billion $2.63 47.46 Procore Technologies $1.15 billion 10.05 -$105.96 million ($0.84) -88.61

This table compares Arista Networks and Procore Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arista Networks and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 5 18 0 2.78 Procore Technologies 1 6 13 0 2.60

Arista Networks currently has a consensus target price of $164.31, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Procore Technologies has a consensus target price of $84.47, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Arista Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Procore Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications. The company offers data center and cloud networking systems, including newer artificial intelligence (AI) ethernet switching platforms; campus wired and wireless products, and routing systems addressing Core Routing, Edge Routing, Data Center Interconnect (DCI), Multi-cloud and Wide Area Networking (WAN) use cases; and a suite of value-add software solutions that leverage EOS to provide end-to-end orchestration, automation, analytics, network monitoring, and security. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and replacement parts beyond standard warranty, bug fixes, patches, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Workforce Management, that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time; and Construction Intelligence, that allows customers to capture, manage, and learn from data for project and portfolio reporting, analytics, and artificial intelligence-guided workflows, as well as to monitor projects and drive informed decision-making for business needs. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

