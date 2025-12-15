Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) versus West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 16.04% 13.40% 0.80% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Peoples-Sidney Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $198.50 million 2.00 $24.05 million $1.90 12.36 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for West Bancorporation and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 2 0 1 2.67 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.