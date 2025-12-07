Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance
SABA stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
