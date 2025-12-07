Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

SABA stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

