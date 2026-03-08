Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EHLD) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EHLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Euroholdings Stock Performance

Shares of EHLD stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.37. Euroholdings has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Euroholdings (NASDAQ:EHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Euroholdings had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 111.21%.The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Euroholdings Company Profile

Euroholdings Ltd. (the “Company”), was incorporated on March 20, 2024 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, or “Euroseas”) to serve as the holding company of three subsidiaries that were spun-off by Euroseas to Euroholdings on March 17, 2025.

Euroholdings Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. The Company’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd. an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels.

