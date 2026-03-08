Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:SABA opened at $8.18 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Shrier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the third quarter valued at $105,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

