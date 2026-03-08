Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 12,771 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi reaffirmed a buy on KO / stayed constructive on the name, which supports demand from institutional and growth?oriented analysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coca?Cola’s recent dividend raise and coverage as a Dividend King/Aristocrat reinforce its appeal to income investors and conservative portfolios; that steady payout profile is a structural positive for valuation support. Read More.

Analysts and trade pieces highlight KO’s digital transformation (marketing, supply?chain, analytics) as a potential multi?quarter margin catalyst — a reason for longer?term upside if execution cuts costs and boosts mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street support and raised targets (multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and higher price targets, leaving a consensus target above the current price) provide analyst backing for the shares. Read More.

Feature pieces show KO is a “trending” name and gets investor attention — useful context for flows but not an immediate fundamental catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on an alternate Coca?Cola?related listing described as a “monster stock” may attract growth?oriented flows to related tickers but doesn’t materially change KO’s staples profile. Read More.

Large, disclosed insider sales this week (CEO James Quincey, EVP Nancy Quan, Bruno Pietracci, CFO reports) represent a clear near?term sentiment headwind and likely source of fresh supply into the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage tied these insider sells to immediate selling pressure and short?term price drops in several headlines, amplifying downside risk for traders focused on near?term momentum. Read More.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

