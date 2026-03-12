NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,335 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $155,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $104 (from $91) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong demand for large?scale power (data centers) that should support NEER segment growth and future earnings. UBS Raises NextEra Energy (NEE) Target

UBS raised its price target to $104 (from $91) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong demand for large?scale power (data centers) that should support NEER segment growth and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research pieces argue NEE is trading below its historical multiple despite durable growth drivers (30 GW backlog, regulated cash flows, data?center optionality), supporting a longer?term buy thesis. Seeking Alpha — Discount to History

Several bullish research pieces argue NEE is trading below its historical multiple despite durable growth drivers (30 GW backlog, regulated cash flows, data?center optionality), supporting a longer?term buy thesis. Positive Sentiment: TradeSmith’s Health Indicator placed NextEra in its “Green Zone,” a third?party signal of above?average financial/health metrics relative to peers — supportive for investor confidence. TradeSmith Green Zone

TradeSmith’s Health Indicator placed NextEra in its “Green Zone,” a third?party signal of above?average financial/health metrics relative to peers — supportive for investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: NextEra raised its quarterly dividend to $0.6232 (annualized $2.49), up from $0.57 — a direct positive for income investors and a signal of cash?flow confidence (payout ratio ~76%).

NextEra raised its quarterly dividend to $0.6232 (annualized $2.49), up from $0.57 — a direct positive for income investors and a signal of cash?flow confidence (payout ratio ~76%). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” with several firms raising targets — Morgan Stanley $106, JPMorgan and others), which provides medium?term support but may not prevent short?term volatility. Analyst Consensus / Targets

Analyst coverage is generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” with several firms raising targets — Morgan Stanley $106, JPMorgan and others), which provides medium?term support but may not prevent short?term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Risk Officer Terrell Kirk Crews II plans to resign (effective March 20); the exit raises governance and oversight questions during an active project pipeline but no successor has been named yet — monitor for interim coverage or appointments. CRO Resignation / Risk Oversight

Chief Risk Officer Terrell Kirk Crews II plans to resign (effective March 20); the exit raises governance and oversight questions during an active project pipeline but no successor has been named yet — monitor for interim coverage or appointments. Negative Sentiment: EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares at about $90.27 (disclosed 3/9), reducing his holding ~21% — the size and timing of the sale can be a negative for near?term sentiment. EVP Form 4

EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares at about $90.27 (disclosed 3/9), reducing his holding ~21% — the size and timing of the sale can be a negative for near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares at about $90.27 (disclosed 3/9), also trimming his stake by ~21% — multiple insider sales amplify negative signaling to the market. Treasurer Form 4

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 185,882 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

